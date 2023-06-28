Video Shows Store Clerk Trying To Steal $3 Million Lottery Ticket

A Massachusetts liquor store clerk who tried to steal a winning $3 million lottery ticket and busted by surveillance footage last month was re-arrested Tuesday (June 27) after missing her arraignment on June 12, CBS News reports.

Carly Nunes, 23, of Lakeville, was caught on video taking the two Massachusetts State Lottery Quick Picks for the Mega Millions lottery and two Mass Cash lottery tickets that Paul Little purchased -- along with a bag of chips -- but forgot to take with him out of the store. Another customer was seen on video handing the tickets back to Nunes about 45 minutes after Little exited.

Prosecutors said the 23-year-old went to Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters and attempted to collect the winning Mega Millions quick pick prize on January 19.