Video Shows Store Clerk Trying To Steal $3 Million Lottery Ticket
By Jason Hall
June 28, 2023
A Massachusetts liquor store clerk who tried to steal a winning $3 million lottery ticket and busted by surveillance footage last month was re-arrested Tuesday (June 27) after missing her arraignment on June 12, CBS News reports.
Carly Nunes, 23, of Lakeville, was caught on video taking the two Massachusetts State Lottery Quick Picks for the Mega Millions lottery and two Mass Cash lottery tickets that Paul Little purchased -- along with a bag of chips -- but forgot to take with him out of the store. Another customer was seen on video handing the tickets back to Nunes about 45 minutes after Little exited.
Prosecutors said the 23-year-old went to Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters and attempted to collect the winning Mega Millions quick pick prize on January 19.
Lakeville clerk Carly Nunes, accused of stealing customer's $3 million lottery ticket, pleads not guilty https://t.co/hjrKsZC5bX— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) June 27, 2023
"Nunes took the tickets and said they must have belonged to 'him,' meaning the victim," Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a statement obtained by CBS News.
Nunes' co-worker Joseph Reddem, was also charged with attempted extortion after he not only drove her to Dorchester to collect the prize, but also demanded a portion of the money. Lottery officials said they were suspicious when they noticed the winning ticket was torn and burned and later saw Nunes and Reddem arguing over the money on surveillance.
"Reddem allegedly made demands of the jackpot and Nunes informed Reddem that she would 'only pay him $200,000,'" prosecutors said via CBS News.
Lottery officials confirmed that Little was tracked down in the Lakeville area and is expected to finally collect his winnings this week.