Watch Rescue Of Woman Who Fell Overboard From 10th Deck Of Cruise Ship

A woman survived after falling overboard from the 10th deck of a Royal Caribbean Mariner of the Seas cruise ship and eventually being rescued during an hourlong search.

The woman, identified only as a 42-year-old U.S. resident, was located 27 nautical miles south of Punta Cana at around 5:44 p.m. on Sunday (June 25), the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement obtained by the New York Post on Wednesday (June 28). A small rescue boat was launched by cruise ship crew members who eventually located the passenger and returned her to the ship, the Coast Guard confirmed.

Officials said the woman was unscathed and didn't need medical attention, but was later taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

“The ship and crew immediately reported the incident to local authorities and began searching for the guest,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement to FOX35 Orlando. “Thankfully, the guest was successfully recovered and was brought on board.”

Several passengers expressed their concerns during the search, including Matt Kuhn, who posted several videos showing the rescue mission.