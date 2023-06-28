Watch Rescue Of Woman Who Fell Overboard From 10th Deck Of Cruise Ship
By Jason Hall
June 28, 2023
A woman survived after falling overboard from the 10th deck of a Royal Caribbean Mariner of the Seas cruise ship and eventually being rescued during an hourlong search.
The woman, identified only as a 42-year-old U.S. resident, was located 27 nautical miles south of Punta Cana at around 5:44 p.m. on Sunday (June 25), the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement obtained by the New York Post on Wednesday (June 28). A small rescue boat was launched by cruise ship crew members who eventually located the passenger and returned her to the ship, the Coast Guard confirmed.
Officials said the woman was unscathed and didn't need medical attention, but was later taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
“The ship and crew immediately reported the incident to local authorities and began searching for the guest,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement to FOX35 Orlando. “Thankfully, the guest was successfully recovered and was brought on board.”
Several passengers expressed their concerns during the search, including Matt Kuhn, who posted several videos showing the rescue mission.
They found her. Can’t believe and she is alive and well. People were out spotting and yelling that they saw her. Crew was on the spot in minutes pic.twitter.com/zRqqTL3rwc— Matt Kuhn (@matthew_kuhn) June 25, 2023
“After we saw the life rafts or the life preservers and the smoke — I was like, someone just died,” Kuhn told FOX 35 Orlando.
The woman was pulled out of the water by the rescue crew and brought back onto the main ship to a cheering crowd of passengers.
“To go from, ‘She’s probably not going to be found’ — and … it’s a body recovery, versus ‘Holy crap, they found her, and she’s alive!'” Kuhn told FOX 35 Orlando.