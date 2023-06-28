Watch Rescue Of Woman Who Fell Overboard From 10th Deck Of Cruise Ship

By Jason Hall

June 28, 2023

Royal Caribbean Reports 165 Percent Jump In Revenue Amid Stronger Q4 Performance
Photo: Getty Images

A woman survived after falling overboard from the 10th deck of a Royal Caribbean Mariner of the Seas cruise ship and eventually being rescued during an hourlong search.

The woman, identified only as a 42-year-old U.S. resident, was located 27 nautical miles south of Punta Cana at around 5:44 p.m. on Sunday (June 25), the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement obtained by the New York Post on Wednesday (June 28). A small rescue boat was launched by cruise ship crew members who eventually located the passenger and returned her to the ship, the Coast Guard confirmed.

Officials said the woman was unscathed and didn't need medical attention, but was later taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

“The ship and crew immediately reported the incident to local authorities and began searching for the guest,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement to FOX35 Orlando. “Thankfully, the guest was successfully recovered and was brought on board.”

Several passengers expressed their concerns during the search, including Matt Kuhn, who posted several videos showing the rescue mission.

“After we saw the life rafts or the life preservers and the smoke — I was like, someone just died,” Kuhn told FOX 35 Orlando.

The woman was pulled out of the water by the rescue crew and brought back onto the main ship to a cheering crowd of passengers.

“To go from, ‘She’s probably not going to be found’ — and … it’s a body recovery, versus ‘Holy crap, they found her, and she’s alive!'” Kuhn told FOX 35 Orlando.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.