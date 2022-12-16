Video Shows Fight Break Out On Cruise Because Woman Went Overboard

A brawl appears to have broken out on a cruise after the body of a woman who fell overboard was located by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Video shared by Daily Mail shows passengers involved in a physical altercation on the MSC Meraviglia after they are prohibited from exiting the ship after it arrived back at Port Canaveral, where the ship was due to arrive after returning from the Bahamas, on Thursday (December 15) morning.

Multiple passengers were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in relation to the fight, which was broken up by crew members.

The woman who went overboard was found dead approximately 18 miles off Port Canaveral, the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast branch confirmed in a statement obtained by Click Orlando Thursday morning.