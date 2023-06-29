Here's The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

June 29, 2023

Rack of barbecue pork ribs in a grill restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

Summer is the peak time to pull out the grill and throw on some delicious meats. If you don't feel like doing all the work, though, there are plenty of barbecue restaurants itching to serve you mouthwatering meats and other stellar dishes and sides.

Yelp has a special list for all the barbecue enjoyers out there. The review site rounded up the top barbecue joint in every state.

Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa was named Florida's top place to grab some barbecue. Located in Orlando, this restaurant serves tacos, sandwiches, barbecue platters, bento boxes, and all kinds of delicious offerings. Some of their more popular dishes include Mexican street corn fries, sticky ribs, and brisket tostadas.

Yelper Julia H. gushed about her experience at Pig Floyd's:

"I've visited Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa numerous times, and their street corn fries are absolutely amazing! Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, these fries are loaded with flavor and will satisfy any cravings you might have... The atmosphere s a laid-back vibe and an industrial feel, with outdoor seating and plenty of space for groups. The staff is friendly and attentive, and the service is quick and efficient."

If you're curious about other amazing barbecue restaurants, check out the full list on Yelp's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.