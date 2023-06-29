Here's The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida

Summer is the peak time to pull out the grill and throw on some delicious meats. If you don't feel like doing all the work, though, there are plenty of barbecue restaurants itching to serve you mouthwatering meats and other stellar dishes and sides.

Yelp has a special list for all the barbecue enjoyers out there. The review site rounded up the top barbecue joint in every state.

Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa was named Florida's top place to grab some barbecue. Located in Orlando, this restaurant serves tacos, sandwiches, barbecue platters, bento boxes, and all kinds of delicious offerings. Some of their more popular dishes include Mexican street corn fries, sticky ribs, and brisket tostadas.

Yelper Julia H. gushed about her experience at Pig Floyd's:

"I've visited Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa numerous times, and their street corn fries are absolutely amazing! Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, these fries are loaded with flavor and will satisfy any cravings you might have... The atmosphere s a laid-back vibe and an industrial feel, with outdoor seating and plenty of space for groups. The staff is friendly and attentive, and the service is quick and efficient."