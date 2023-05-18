The Best Summer Vacation Destination In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

May 19, 2023

Historic brick building,Key West,Florida
Photo: Getty Images

We're weeks away from the first month of summer, and it's not too late to plan a vacation. In fact, many Americans are sticking closer to home when traveling to amazing places. That's why Trips to Discover found the best summer vacation destination in every state.

"The top summer destinations were chosen based on their quality of weather at this time of year, the number of activities available for the whole family, and easy access to outdoor adventures where you can enjoy views of stunning natural beauty," the travel website said about the list.

According to writers, Florida's top summer vacation destination is Key West! Here's why it was chosen:

"All of Florida is going to be hot and humid in the summer, but in Key West, located at the southern tip of the Florida Keys, you can enjoy a Caribbean-like getaway. In addition to basking in the sunshine on the beautiful beaches, you can enjoy plenty of time on and in the water with the best days ending by embarking on a sunset cruise. Afterward, many head to Duval Street with its pastel-painted historic buildings, wide range of restaurants, and legendary bars."

Check out the full list on Trips to Discover's website.

