Jacksonville Jaguars Starter Suspended For PEDs
By Jason Hall
June 29, 2023
Jacksonville Jaguars starting left tackle Cam Robinson has reportedly been suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (June 29).
The suspension will reportedly cost Robinson a total of $3.55 million ($888,888 for each game suspended) and void the guaranteed $16 million base salary he was due to receive in 2023, the second year of his three-year, $52.75 million contract extension he agreed to in May 2022, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
"A costly suspension, with the door now open to first round LT Anton Harrison becoming an immediate starter," Yates tweeted.
"A costly suspension, with the door now open to first round LT Anton Harrison becoming an immediate starter," Yates tweeted.
A costly suspension, with the door now open to first round LT Anton Harrison becoming an immediate starter. https://t.co/1HkUSDMgSk
Right tackle Walker Little is expected to be moved to left tackle and rookie first-round pick Anton Harrison will reportedly start at right tackle, with veteran Josh Wells expected to back both players up just months after signing a one-year deal in April. Little started eight games, which included the Jaguars' two playoff appearances, at left tackle while Robinson dealt with injuries.
Little is reportedly expected to slide to the left guard position and compete with Ben Bartch for the starting job once Robinson completes his suspension. Robinson made 14 starts and ranked 59th in pass block win rate among offensive tackles during the 2022 season, according to ESPN Stats & Information data.
The former University of Alabama standout was a College Football Playoff national champion, unanimous All-American and Outland Trophy winner before being selected by the Jaguars at No. 34 overall in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Robinson's suspension comes hours after the NFL announced three players were suspended for a full season in relation to violations of the league's gambling policy.