Jacksonville Jaguars Starter Suspended For PEDs

Jacksonville Jaguars starting left tackle Cam Robinson has reportedly been suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (June 29).

The suspension will reportedly cost Robinson a total of $3.55 million ($888,888 for each game suspended) and void the guaranteed $16 million base salary he was due to receive in 2023, the second year of his three-year, $52.75 million contract extension he agreed to in May 2022, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

"A costly suspension, with the door now open to first round LT Anton Harrison becoming an immediate starter," Yates tweeted.