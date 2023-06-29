Who doesn't love a good urban legend? A myth or story you can tell around a campfire to spook your friends or show off your knowledge of local folklore.

Insider searched around the country to find the creepiest urban legend in each state, from a haunted bridge in Alabama that doubles as a portal to Hell to an infamous winged cryptid that flies over West Virginia.

So what is considered to be Missouri's creepiest urban legend?

Momo the Missouri Monster

Bigfoot may be the most famous cryptid in America, but Missouri's own Sasquatch-like monster definitely gives it a run for its money. According to the legend, Momo, which was actually first spotted in Louisiana before making its way north, has a head shaped like a pumpkin, smells quite bad and has an "appetite for dogs."

While the story itself is enough to give you nightmares about your next venture into the woods, the next part of the legend is sure to haunt your waking hours. Momo is said to have attempted to abduct a 4-year-old child in 1968, however no evidence has been found to support that claim.

