Decades-Old Italian Market Named Colorado's Best Deli

Before grocery stores had deli sections, people simply went to actual delis to pick up meats, specialty cheeses, and all kinds of offerings. Born in Europe, these markets made their way to the United States and kept up their presence ever since then. Nowadays, you can find delis selling packed sandwiches, fresh bread, and many different meals.

If you love picking up ready-to-eat meals, LoveFood found the best deli in every state. The website states, “We’ve searched each state for the best and most highly rated deli, from street-corner stalwarts where the sausages, cured meats, and pickles are made in-house, to favorite places when you're looking to satisfy lunchtime cravings.”

Mollica's Italian Market & Deli was named Colorado's top deli! Here's why it was chosen:

"Italian sausage, made in-house to a recipe handed down through generations of the Mollica family, is the specialty at this cozy, comforting deli. Opened in 1987, Mollica’s has an Italian market and a counter with sandwiches and pizza. It’s also popular as a restaurant, serving a range of homemade pasta and authentic Italian dishes with options like cannoli and cheesecake for dessert."