This Deli Serves Colorado's Best Sandwich

By Zuri Anderson

May 18, 2023

Young asian woman eating sandwich in cafe
Photo: Getty Images

There's no shortage of words to describe the almighty sandwich. It's convenient, easy to eat, and can be assembled with many different ingredients. While you can easily make a sandwich at home, it's always fun to see what local chefs are crafting, as well.

If you're craving a one-of-a-kind sandwich, look no further than LoveFood. Writers looked at user reviews, accolades, and other sources to determine every state's best sandwich. The website states, "Making a truly great sammie is no small feat. From classic Reubens and crowd-pleasing BLTs to local specialties and scrumptious subs, these are the best sandwiches in every state."

According to the list, Leven Deli serves Colorado's most delicious sandwich: the Rachel! Here's why it was chosen:

"Located just next to the Denver Art Museum, the Leven Deli serves up sandwiches that look great, and taste even better. If you're a meat eater, then the Reubens are the way to go here, with The Rachel – also known as the Number Eighteen – especially popular. Swapping out pastrami for smoked turkey breast, fans say it's incredible."

You can find this restaurant at 123 West 12th Ave. in Denver.

For a continued list of every state's top sandwich, visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.