Former NFL Coach Vince Tobin Dead At 79

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Vince Tobin has died at the age of 79, AZCardinals.com beat writer Darren Urban confirmed on Monday (July 3).

Tobin coached Arizona from 1996-2000, led the franchise to its first playoff win in 51 years during a 20-7 win against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wildcard Game, as well as drafting former quarterback Jake Plummer and late former safety turned Army ranger Pat Tillman, both of whom played together at Arizona State and were two of the most celebrated players in Cardinals history.

"Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who knew and loved Vince Tobin, and in particular his wife Kathy and their family," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement on behalf of the franchise. "As head coach of the Cardinals, his steady leadership was a constant and a big part of the success the team enjoyed during his tenure." His football legacy with us is highlighted by the thrilling 1998 season, return to the postseason, and upset playoff win at Dallas. He will also be remembered for his instrumental role in key decisions like drafting Jake Plummer and Pat Tillman.

"More than that, he was a consummate family man and always a class act who positively impacted everyone he encountered."

Plummer also shared a tweet honoring Tobin upon news of his death.