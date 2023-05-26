Cardinals Made Decision On DeAndre Hopkins' Future

The Arizona Cardinals have released former All Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the team announced on its official website and social media accounts Friday (May 26).

"We have released DeAndre Hopkins," the Cardinals tweeted.

The Cardinals will reportedly take on "the entire $22.6 million dead cap hit" brought on by Hopkins' contract this season as the release didn't take place after June 1, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Hopkins, 30, appeared on the I AM ATHLETE podcast posted on Monday (May 22) and addressed his absence from the Cardinals' mini camp session amid reports of uncertainty with the franchise.

"What I want is stable management upstairs," Hopkins said (h/t NFL.com). "I think that's something that I haven't really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston to being in Arizona; I've been through three to four GMs in my career. … A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him, pushes not just himself but people around him. I don't need a great QB -- I've done it with subpar QBs -- just a QB who loves the game like I do. And a great defense. I think defense wins championships.

"For me, that's it: great management, a QB who loves the game and a great defense."