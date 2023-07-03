Robert De Niro's Grandson Dead At 19

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of legendary actor Robert De Niro, has died a the age of 19.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” the actor said in a statement shared by his rep to Page Six on Monday (July 3). “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Rodriguez was found dead sitting in a chair inside a New York City apartment where he was housesitting during a welfare check and his death is reportedly being investigating as an overdose, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TMZ. Both drugs and drug paraphernalia were located near his body when officers arrived at the scene.

Drena De Niro, who shared Leandro with artist Carlos Mare, announced her son's death in an Instagram tribute shared on Sunday (July 2).

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she wrote. "You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy 🙏🏽💔💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️"