Golfer Paige Spiranac Wears Bikini To Celebrate America
By Jason Hall
July 4, 2023
Paige Spiranac celebrated America's birthday in the perfect way.
The golfer and social media influencer shared an Instagram post of herself wearing a red, white and blue bikini with the caption, "🇺🇸Happy 4th🇺🇸 How do you like your hot dog?🌭"
Spiranac's post had nearly 30,000 likes in less than 30 minutes. The 30-year-old gained a massive following in recent years amid her self-promotion for "sexualizing" women's golf and has playfully made jokes at her own expense. Earlier this month, the former collegiate golf standout shared a "social media vs. reality" of herself in which she wore a revealing outfit "on social media" and then a baggy shirt while teeing off in "reality."
“Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air,” Spiranac wrote in the caption of the clip.
@_paige.renee
Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air♬ original sound - william springfield
Last month, Spiranac shared a skit in which she pursued a career as a stripper amid years of criticism on social media, acknowledging that she had "been seeing these comments everywhere" in which social media users asked "are you a golfer or are you a stripper?"
"A lightbulb went off and I was like, 'maybe that's my calling,'" Spiranac said in the video, acting as if the critical comments were praise to follow a new career path. "I'm not really set up to do this, I can't dance. I have no upper body strength but if the followers and the people out there think that I can do it than I think I can do it," she added, along with clips of herself comically dancing and visibly struggling to climb a pole.
Big announcement! You have been asking am I a golfer or a stripper…today we find out. Click the link to see-https://t.co/ReVqIddvfz pic.twitter.com/QKUWPRswzj— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 25, 2023
The video concludes with Spiranac -- who chose the golf-inspired stage name 'Sandy Mounds' in the skit -- coughing on the smoke machine fog and getting booed off stage before the following message is shown: "Yet again, Paige suffered disappointment when she realized she wasn't cut out to be a stripper," and a mention of her continued focus on her OnlyPaige subscription service.
Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, went pro in May 2016 and completed her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament, but didn't earn a card to play on the circuit, in August 2016.