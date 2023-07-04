Golfer Paige Spiranac Wears Bikini To Celebrate America

Paige Spiranac celebrated America's birthday in the perfect way.

The golfer and social media influencer shared an Instagram post of herself wearing a red, white and blue bikini with the caption, "🇺🇸Happy 4th🇺🇸 How do you like your hot dog?🌭"

Spiranac's post had nearly 30,000 likes in less than 30 minutes. The 30-year-old gained a massive following in recent years amid her self-promotion for "sexualizing" women's golf and has playfully made jokes at her own expense. Earlier this month, the former collegiate golf standout shared a "social media vs. reality" of herself in which she wore a revealing outfit "on social media" and then a baggy shirt while teeing off in "reality."