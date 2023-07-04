Robert De Niro's Daughter Shares Heartbreaking Post After Son's Death

Drena De Niro, the daughter of legendary actor Robert De Niro, shared a heartbreaking Instagram post in tribute to her late son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, following news of his death.

"I can barely type through my tears but all the love , the messages , calls , texts ,emails, the friends and family that held me up these last 24 hrs I’ve not been able to respond yet but we’re grateful for the all your love and condolences," she wrote. "None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning . Leo my darling I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms. The same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time . You were kindness acceptance and love and I can’t believe any of this is real YOU made everything bearable and every burden lighter. You didn’t deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army . I’m holding you every second of every moment I’m my heart and memories until I’m with you again . My heart is broken forever . Me daddy and your family love you , I love I love you with every beat of my crying heart 💔💔💔😭🕊️🕊️"