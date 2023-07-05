2 Teens Bitten Before School Of 50 Sharks Closes Long Island Beach

Two teenagers were bitten at nearby beaches on Long Island before a school of about 50 sand tiger sharks were spotted and eventually led to a temporary closure, the New York Post reports.

A 15-year-old girl was reported to have been bitten on her leg at Robert Moses Beach and a 15-year-old boy was bitten by a shark while surfing off Fire Island hours apart on Monday (July 3). The school of sharks was spotted about 200 yards off Robert Moses Beach at around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday (July 4), prior to opening for the Fourth of July holiday.

Staff conducted a precautionary check of the waters, which resulted in a 90-minute delayed opening.