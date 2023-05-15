Video Shows Tiger Shark Attacking Fisherman On Kayak

A video shared online shows a tiger shark attacking a fisherman in a kayak on Friday (May 12).

Scott Haraguchi told KITV that he was fishing about a mile offshore from Kualoa in Oahu, Hawaii, when he caught the incident on his GoPro.

"I heard a whooshing sound that sounded like a boat heading towards me without the motor and I looked up and I saw this big brown thing my brain thought it was a turtle but then I got slammed by it and realized that it was a tiger shark," Haraguchi said.

The fisherman was able to kick the shark way from the kayak and continue fishing without another incident. Haraguchi said his adrenaline was rushing at the time, but he didn't realize the magnitude of what had taken place until he returned home and watched the footage.