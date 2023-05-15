Video Shows Tiger Shark Attacking Fisherman On Kayak

By Jason Hall

May 15, 2023

Tiger Shark Attacks at the Surface
Photo: Getty Images

A video shared online shows a tiger shark attacking a fisherman in a kayak on Friday (May 12).

Scott Haraguchi told KITV that he was fishing about a mile offshore from Kualoa in Oahu, Hawaii, when he caught the incident on his GoPro.

"I heard a whooshing sound that sounded like a boat heading towards me without the motor and I looked up and I saw this big brown thing my brain thought it was a turtle but then I got slammed by it and realized that it was a tiger shark," Haraguchi said.

The fisherman was able to kick the shark way from the kayak and continue fishing without another incident. Haraguchi said his adrenaline was rushing at the time, but he didn't realize the magnitude of what had taken place until he returned home and watched the footage.

The fisherman said he noticed what appeared to be a wounded seal nearby and suspects the shark may have mistaken his kayak for prey. The incident took place one day prior to a 20-foot shark being sighted by north Beach, which led to closures, on Saturday (May 13), though it has not been confirmed if it was the same shark from Friday's incident.

