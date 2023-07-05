Decision Made In Child Porn Case Against Jon Kitna's Son

Former Florida Gators backup quarterback Jalen Kitna has accepted a plea agreement in relation to his November 2022 arrest for child pornography, the Orlando Sentinel's Edgar Thompson reports.

Kitna, the son for former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, faced five felony child pornography charges with the State Attorney's Office for the Eighth Judicial Circuit in Alachua County, which will be dropped as part of the plea agreement. The 20-year-old will instead be charged with two counts of breach of peace in relation to the incident, which could each carry a maximum sentence of 60 days in jail and a fine of $500.

The University of Florida announced that Kitna was "suspended indefinitely from the football program" after the charges were initially reported on November 30 and later dismissed from the team. Kitna rated as a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 55 quarterback, No. 111 player from the state of Texas and No. 784 overall prospect for the 2021 national recruiting cycle prior to enrolling at the University of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The 20-year-old redshirted during his first season on campus and served as the team's No. 2 quarterback behind then-starter and recent Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Anthony Richardson in 2022, throwing for 181 yards and a touchdown on 10 of 14 passing in four appearances. Jon Kitna started for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys during his 14-year NFL career and currently works as the head coach of the Lakota East High School in Liberty Township, Ohio.