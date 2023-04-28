WATCH: Pat McAfee Has Epic Reaction To Colts' Draft Pick

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee had an epic reaction to the team's selection of former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft during the Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular live stream Thursday (April 27) night.

An excited McAfee acknowledged Richardson's impressive NFL Combine performance -- which included setting quarterback records in jumping drills, as well as running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash -- and comparisons to Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts, who worked directly with newly hired Colts head coach Shane Steichen when he served as offensive coordinator for the NFC champion Eagles last season.

"If we're going to work on a project quarterback, a quarterback that didn't have a lot of wins, let's go ahead and get the guy whose No. 1 overall in the quarterback category in the history of the NFL Combine," McAfee said. "Anthony Richardson, welcome to Indianapolis, pal! Shane Steichen worked MAGIC with Jalen Hurts. We assume the same damn thing with you. The Colts are back! I'm so pumped!"