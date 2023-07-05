Bucket lists may typically be filled with a person's travel desires or plans for the future, but some foodies have lists of restaurants around the country — or even around the world — that they hope to visit at some point in their life.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the the U.S. to find the restaurants that everyone needs to visit at least once, compiling a list of the best "bucket list" restaurant in each state, "from Michelin-starred fine dining restaurants and award-winning cuisine to historic diners and cafes."

So which must-try Tennessee restaurant made the list?

Prince's Hot Chicken

This Music City eatery sparked the trend of Nashville Hot Chicken that has spread far beyond the Volunteer State, so it's definitely a restaurant to try for anyone who enjoys the spicy a on the Southern classic. Prince's Hot Chicken Shack is located at 5814 Nolensville Pike in Nashville and also has a location at the Assembly Food Hall at 5th and Broadway.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Hot chicken is a big favorite dish of the South, but Prince's Hot Chicken, claims to serve the 'original and gold standard for chicken.' The recipe was invented during the Great Depression era, when Thornton Prince's scorned lover tried to take revenge on him by adding a significant amount of chili and spice to his favorite fried chicken. However, Thornton love it so much, he perfected the recipe before opening his own restaurant. Around 100 years later, and now run by his great niece, Prince's continues to be named among the country's most important restaurants by the likes of Food & Wine, Thrillist, and Eater."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best bucket list restaurants around the country.