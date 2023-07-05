Yankees Pitcher Suspended Rest Of Season Amid Serious Accusations

By Jason Hall

July 5, 2023

New York Yankees v Oakland Athletics
Photo: Getty Images

New York Yankees reliever Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the remainder of the 2023 Major League Baseball season for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy following an investigation into accusations of domestic violence, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday (July 5) via MLB.com.

Cordero, 31, "will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program," which will be supervised by the MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy board in adherence with the terms of the policy.

"The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero," the team said in a statement to MLB.com on Wednesday. "There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy."

No additional details were provided as of Wednesday's announcement.

Cordero was acquired by the Yankees as part of a minor league deal in 2021 and appeared as a middle reliever in 31 MLB games during the 2023 season prior to his suspension, posting a 3-2 record, 3.86 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32.2 innings pitched. The Dominican native had previously pitched for the Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.