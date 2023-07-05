Yankees Pitcher Suspended Rest Of Season Amid Serious Accusations

New York Yankees reliever Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the remainder of the 2023 Major League Baseball season for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy following an investigation into accusations of domestic violence, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday (July 5) via MLB.com.

Cordero, 31, "will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program," which will be supervised by the MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy board in adherence with the terms of the policy.

"The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero," the team said in a statement to MLB.com on Wednesday. "There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy."

No additional details were provided as of Wednesday's announcement.

Cordero was acquired by the Yankees as part of a minor league deal in 2021 and appeared as a middle reliever in 31 MLB games during the 2023 season prior to his suspension, posting a 3-2 record, 3.86 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32.2 innings pitched. The Dominican native had previously pitched for the Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox.