Birdman Confronts Druski Over 'Coulda Been Records': 'That Sound Like CMB'
By Tony M. Centeno
July 6, 2023
Birdman made an offer Druski couldn't refuse.
On Wednesday night, July 5, comedian Druski was in the middle of his "Coulda Been Records" live session on Instagram when the Cash Money Records co-founder joined in on the conversation. Birdman started off by telling Druski that he'd "been looking for him" and seemingly accused him of ripping off the name and logo for his faux imprint. As he struggled to find the words to explain the meaning of his label, Druski admitted that he'd always wanted to work with Birdman. That's when Baby decided to level with him.
“It’s like you starting to step on my toes,” Birdman said. “You little young n***as got the game f**ked up. I’m watching the s**t you doing. What the f**k is this record label you starting?
“Put some respek on my name," he continued. “You playing with that f**king record label. Coulda Been Records. That s**t sounds like CMB."
Druski tried to tell Birdman that he didn't know about the correlation and even suggested that he was trying to get "Coulda Been Records" trademarked, which didn't help the situation. Birdman continued to go in on Druski, but then he offered a resolution that may work out for everyone. Baby admitted he liked what Druski was doing and offered to buy Coulda Been Records.
“I got a proposition for you,” Birdman said. “How about you keep running it and I buy your s**t into my s**t and we become one and I help you become a megastar.”
Will Druski accept his offer? Watch their full exchange below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE