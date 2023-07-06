Britney Spears Breaks Silence On Slap: Guard 'Back Handed Me In The Face'

By Sarah Tate

July 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears has broken her silence after reportedly being slapped in the face by the security guard for an NBA player while attempting to ask for a photo.

Spears to to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (July 6) to address the reports that she was assaulted by a member of security for San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama after tapping his shoulder to get his attention.

"Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success," she said.

While Wembanyama claimed that he was "grabbed" from behind, per TMZ, Spears denied this.

"It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions 'I grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face."

Spears said that she herself is no stranger to being swarmed by fans, even noting that was swarmed earlier that night "by a group of at least 20 fans" but that her own security team "didn't hit any of them."

"This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already," she said. "However, I think it's important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect."

She added, "Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will..."

Spears concluded her statement with a message of gratitude for Las Vegas police and those who have shown their support for the singer.

"I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment. Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, was with her at the time of the incident and shared his own statement about the slap.

Britney Spears
