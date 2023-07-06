Britney Spears Slapped In The Face By NBA Player's Security

Britney Spears was reportedly assaulted by an NBA player's security team when she attempted to get a photo with him at a Las Vegas restaurant.

According to TMZ, the incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (July 5) at Catch restaurant in the Aria Hotel. Spears arrived at the restaurant for dinner with her husband, Sam Asghari, and two others when she caught sight of San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama. Spears is said to be a fan of the 19-year-old French player so she approached him to see if she could get a photo together. However, that's where things allegedly took a turn.

The outlet reports that Spears tapped Wembanyama's back right shoulder before the NBA team's director of security "instantly backhanded" the pop icon, knocking off her glasses and causing her to fall to the ground.

Spears returned to her group to compose herself, and the security guard came over and apologized, reportedly telling her, "You understand how it is when you're being swarmed by fans." The "Stronger" singer seemingly accepted his apology, while both her security team and Wembanyama's security guard spent some time together.

Following the incident, Spears' team filed a police reported with the Metropolitan Police Department, alleging battery.