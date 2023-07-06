Mysterious Flying Creature Seen Pounding On Oklahoma Family’s Door At Night

A mysterious flying creature has been terrorizing an Oklahoma City family for the last month. According to KFOR, the creature repeatedly bangs on the door at night when all the lights are out. Homeowner Carol Dillin has brought a plastic skeleton named Harry, an owl statue, various bug spray bombs, and a camera out onto the porch in front of the door to intimidate the creature with very little success.

"It’s really frightening when you hear the bang. There’s an owl there, an owl there. And then here’s Harry. He’s supposed to be a scarecrow but nobody’s afraid of him.” When the pounding first occurred, a frightened Dillin assumed that someone was throwing baseballs at her door in the middle of the night.

“I thought somebody was hitting baseballs against the house. Then it started sounding like basketballs.” While the creature has yet to be officially identified, Dillin believes that it may be a large bat.

“I’ve seen enough of the videos to know, because of the scalloped wings. You know, that’s a bat." Despite its size, Oklahoma State Wildlife Department employee Micah Holmes reviewed the footage and thinks that the create could be a giant moth. He told KFOR that in Oklahoma, some moth species can grow to be 7 inches long!

Oklahoma State University Insect Diagnostician Alex Harman concurred with Holmes, stating that bats use echolocation to get around and wouldn't be flying into the glass like that, However; a moth might be attracted to the green light being emitted from the camera. As investigations proceed, Dillin plans to close off her back porch entirely to try to put an end to the persistent pounding once and for all.