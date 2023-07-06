Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing after six years of marriage. On Thursday, July 6th, the pair announced the sad news in a joint statement posted to Martin's Instagram account.

"For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years," the statement started.



"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children," they continued. "As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives."