Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Announce Divorce

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing after six years of marriage. On Thursday, July 6th, the pair announced the sad news in a joint statement posted to Martin's Instagram account.

"For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years," the statement started.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children," they continued. "As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives."

Back in 2018, the Puerto Rican singer revealed that he and Yosef had tied the knot in a private ceremony. "I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know. We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything," Martin told E! News at the time.

Martin and Yosef share two children: four-year-old Luica, and three-year-old Renn. Martin previously welcomed 14-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino.

Ricky Martin
