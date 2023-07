Rumors Of Tom Brady Dating A-List Celebrity Reignite

"Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home," the source said before specifying that the relationship was platonic.

The response came after Page Six had reported that Kardashian reached out to Brady before touring Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive members-only residential community in the Bahamas in which Brady has a home. In April, the anonymous celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi (h/t Barstool Sports' Jerry Thornton) shared a tip hinting that Brady and Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon were a couple, which reps for both parties later denied.

The rumors came months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion filed for divorce from his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, after 13 years of marriage in October. Kardashian also divorced from ex-husband Kanye West in 2022.

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.

Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst beginning after the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.