Shaq Responds To Being Snubbed From Jeanie Buss' Lakers List
By Jason Hall
July 6, 2023
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal shared a fitting reaction to being snubbed from Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss' list of the franchise's most important players.
O'Neal posted a graphic referencing Buss' 2021 appearance on the All the Smoke podcast in which she ranked the late Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, LeBron James and former head coach Phil Jackson -- her longtime former boyfriend -- as the five most important Lakers of all time.
“Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy," O'Neal wrote in an Instagram post that also included a photo of himself making a shocked face.
O'Neal was acquired by the Lakers as a prized free agent in 1996 and led the franchise to three NBA championships playing alongside Bryant as one of the league's greatest duos in history.
The center was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004 and won a fourth title in 2006. Bryant went on to lead the Lakers to two more championships without O'Neal.
Jackson coached O'Neal and Bryant from 1999-04 and reunited with Bryant from 2005-11. Abdul-Jabbar was acquired by the Lakers in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1975 and led the franchise to five championships, playing alongside Johnson, who was the 1980 NBA Finals MVP during his rookie season.
James signed with the Lakers in 2018 and led the franchise to its record-setting 16th championship, tied with the rival Boston Celtics for the most in NBA history, during the 2020 NBA Bubble postseason tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic.