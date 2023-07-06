Shaq Responds To Being Snubbed From Jeanie Buss' Lakers List

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal shared a fitting reaction to being snubbed from Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss' list of the franchise's most important players.

O'Neal posted a graphic referencing Buss' 2021 appearance on the All the Smoke podcast in which she ranked the late Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, LeBron James and former head coach Phil Jackson -- her longtime former boyfriend -- as the five most important Lakers of all time.

“Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy," O'Neal wrote in an Instagram post that also included a photo of himself making a shocked face.

O'Neal was acquired by the Lakers as a prized free agent in 1996 and led the franchise to three NBA championships playing alongside Bryant as one of the league's greatest duos in history.