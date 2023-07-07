Cardi B Drops Vicious Verse On FendiDa Rappa's New Song 'Point Me 2'

In addition to the collaboration, Fendi dropped the official music video which also features Cardi. The two artists were recently spotted filming the video in Chicago. Their new song also comes with a formal announcement that Fendi has signed to Irving Azoff's Giant Music. She joins the roster along with other artists Cash Cobain, Swavay and Tay B.



Meanwhile, this is the latest remix Cardi B has dropped this year. She previously teamed up with Latto for her "Put It On The Floor Again" and GloRilla for "Tomorrow 2." Outside of her past singles like "Hot Sh*t" and "Up," Cardi also released remixes of songs from artists like Rosalia, Summer Walker and Kay Flock. Earlier this week, Charlamagne Tha God praised her feature run and put her effect on women in Hip-Hop on the same level as JAY-Z and Drake.



Watch the video for their new song below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE