Deciding where to settle down is a pretty big decision, with factors like entertainment venues, restaurants and quality schools playing a big part in that decision. Because of this, some cities have seen more people moving in than others as people find the perfect place to call home. In fact, one town in Ohio has seen such an influx of new residents over the past decade that it is considered to be the fastest-growing city in the entire state.

GOBankingRates searched around the country for the biggest "boomtown" in each state, or the city that has seen the biggest boom in population in recent years. Here's what the site had to say:

"Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in America due to rapid business and population growth. ... GOBankingRates found one in every state by looking at the one-, five- and eight-year changes in population, occupied housing units and owner-occupied housing units of cities with a population of more than 25,000 but less than 500,000."

According to the list, the fastest-growing city in Ohio is Cincinnati. One of the Buckeye State's most popular cities, Cincinnati has seen a population increase of nearly 4% over the past eight years.

