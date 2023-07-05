The Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant In Ohio
By Sarah Tate
July 5, 2023
Bucket lists may typically be filled with a person's travel desires or plans for the future, but some foodies have lists of restaurants around the country — or even around the world — that they hope to visit at some point in their life.
Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the the U.S. to find the restaurants that everyone needs to visit at least once, compiling a list of the best "bucket list" restaurant in each state, "from Michelin-starred fine dining restaurants and award-winning cuisine to historic diners and cafes."
So which must-try Ohio restaurant made the list?
Mita's
This Cincinnati eatery that serves Latin-inspired cuisine and tapas was recently honored with a coveted James Beard nomination. Mita's is located at 501 Race Street in Cincinnati.
Here's what the site had to say:
"Nominated as one of the top restaurants in the US at the 2023 James Beard Awards, Mita's is a Spanish and Latin-American tapas restaurant creating dishes full of flavor. Named after chef Jose Salazar's Colombian grandmother, the restaurant also serves ceviche, cured meats, cheeses, paella, and large plates, and receives rave reviews for its outstanding service as well as the delicious food. A menu highlight is the Pozole Verde con Mariscos — seafood and hominy stew with lobster, shrimp, squid, red snapper, cilantro, and avocado."
Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best bucket list restaurants around the country.