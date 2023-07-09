Teenager Killed In 'Targeted Shooting' During Puerto Rico Beach Vacation
By Jason Hall
July 9, 2023
A Maryland teenager was killed during a suspected "targeted shooting" while on a family vacation in Puerto Rico, NBC Washington reports.
Tommy Grays III, 17, was shot during a reported argument that also resulted in his uncle and stepfather being wounded, according to authorities. Carlos Anibal Rosado Martinez, 23, surrendered to police on Friday (July 7) and faces murder, attempted murder and gun charges in relation to the incident.
Grays' father, Tommy Grays Jr., told NBC Washington that his son was being unfairly portrayed by some on the island as an antagonist in relation to the incident and had instead attempted to deescalate the situation.
“My son had actually stopped the situation happening,” he said. “He then walked back to the beach and was in the water with his stepfather when the guy came running back up with the gun shooting at them.”
A 17-year-old Maryland boy was killed and two of his family members were injured in a shooting in Puerto Rico Saturday. https://t.co/Qm4U0E4r7L— NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) July 8, 2023
Grays' stepfather was reported to have been shot in the face and remains hospitalized from injuries sustained during the incident.
Grays is the third tourist killed in Puerto Rico during the past two months and his father expressed concerns that the tourist economy is negatively influencing public opinion in the case.
“What is happening is it’s being spinned that the tourist was an aggressor in the situation, and that’s not the case at all,” he said via NBC Washington.