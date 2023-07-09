Teenager Killed In 'Targeted Shooting' During Puerto Rico Beach Vacation

A Maryland teenager was killed during a suspected "targeted shooting" while on a family vacation in Puerto Rico, NBC Washington reports.

Tommy Grays III, 17, was shot during a reported argument that also resulted in his uncle and stepfather being wounded, according to authorities. Carlos Anibal Rosado Martinez, 23, surrendered to police on Friday (July 7) and faces murder, attempted murder and gun charges in relation to the incident.

Grays' father, Tommy Grays Jr., told NBC Washington that his son was being unfairly portrayed by some on the island as an antagonist in relation to the incident and had instead attempted to deescalate the situation.

“My son had actually stopped the situation happening,” he said. “He then walked back to the beach and was in the water with his stepfather when the guy came running back up with the gun shooting at them.”