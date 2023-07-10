Happiness is a subjective feeling that can be influenced by a variety of things: access to healthcare and education, proximity to entertainment venues and restaurants, weather and walkability, among others. Depending on where you live, you may find yourself feeling more dejected or sad compared to other cities.

Using data from U.S. Census Bureau Quick Facts and AreaVibes, travel.alot.com searched around the country to find the "most miserable" city in each state, with factors like unemployment and poverty rates as well as crime statistics and household income playing a part in which cities were chosen.

According to the report, the most miserable city in all of Arizona is Bullhead City, a city along the Nevada border with a population around 40,000. Here's what the site had to say:

"The median household income is $38,983 and about 19% of the population lives below the poverty level, there. Only 74% of Bullhead City residents have graduated high school which could explain the low incomes and higher poverty rates."

On the other side of things, Scottsdale was recently named one of the happiest cities in the entire country, with several other Arizona cities also making the list.

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to see more of the most miserable cities in the country.