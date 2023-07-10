Arizona City Named The 'Most Miserable' In The State

By Sarah Tate

July 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Happiness is a subjective feeling that can be influenced by a variety of things: access to healthcare and education, proximity to entertainment venues and restaurants, weather and walkability, among others. Depending on where you live, you may find yourself feeling more dejected or sad compared to other cities.

Using data from U.S. Census Bureau Quick Facts and AreaVibes, travel.alot.com searched around the country to find the "most miserable" city in each state, with factors like unemployment and poverty rates as well as crime statistics and household income playing a part in which cities were chosen.

According to the report, the most miserable city in all of Arizona is Bullhead City, a city along the Nevada border with a population around 40,000. Here's what the site had to say:

"The median household income is $38,983 and about 19% of the population lives below the poverty level, there. Only 74% of Bullhead City residents have graduated high school which could explain the low incomes and higher poverty rates."

On the other side of things, Scottsdale was recently named one of the happiest cities in the entire country, with several other Arizona cities also making the list.

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to see more of the most miserable cities in the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.