Bucket lists may typically be filled with a person's travel desires or plans for the future, but some foodies have lists of restaurants around the country — or even around the world — that they hope to visit at some point in their life.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the the U.S. to find the restaurants that everyone needs to visit at least once, compiling a list of the best "bucket list" restaurant in each state, "from Michelin-starred fine dining restaurants and award-winning cuisine to historic diners and cafes."

So which must-try Arizona restaurant made the list?

FnB

The chef at this Phoenix-area eatery that serves a delicious menu crafted with locally-sourced ingredients was recently honored with a coveted James Beard Award. FnB Restaurant is located at 7125 E. 5th Avenue #31 in Scottsdale.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The recent James Beard Award for Best Chef Southwest has propelled FnB and its owner and chef Charleen Badman to a new level. The first win for an Arizona chef in more than a decade, the award cemented what local foodies already knew. FnB continues to be on the radar thanks to its menu focused on ingredients sourced seasonally from Arizona's top farms and purveyors. The restaurant is also notable for its wine program, which supports local wineries."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best bucket list restaurants around the country.