Here's The Best Place To Retire In Colorado

Planning for retirement involves many factors, from taxes and finances to where you're going to live for the rest of your days. While some people end up moving away from their home state or longtime residence, others prefer to stay close to home.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. dug through data to determine the best place to retire in every state. The website also outlined how they did it, too:

"To determine the best places to retire in every state, 24/7 Wall St. developed an index of 11 different measures related to the health and well-being of the 65 years and over population using data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps. The measure included air quality, access to and quality of local health care, population makeup and change, leisure activity options, and more. U.S. county or county equivalents were ranked based on the index, and the best in each state are listed here."

The best place to retire in Colorado is Pitkin County! Analysts provided some stats to back up its place on the list:

65+ population: 19.3% (state: 14.3%)

Life expectancy: 92.5 years (state: 80.0 years)

Pop. w/ access to physical activity locations: 94.6% (state: 90.4%)

Primary care physicians: 86.5 per 100,000 (state: 83.0 per 100,000)

County seat: Aspen



Check out the full list on 247wallst.com.