Popular Colorado Destination Named Coolest City To Visit In The State

Travelers and tourists are taking advantage of the warm sun to head to amazing places across the United States. With so many locations to choose from, Americans are almost spoiled for choice when it comes to restaurants, attractions, national parks, beaches, and all kinds of other amenities. There are many destinations that stick out from the crowd and keep attracting people all year round.

If you're looking for some trendy travel spots, look no further than The Discoverer. The website rounded up the coolest city to visit in every state, from under-the-radar locations and small cities to big-name destinations.

According to the list, Boulder was named Colorado's coolest city! Here's why:

"Casual and chic, natural and modern, Boulder caters to the outdoorsy local crowd as well as those looking for an indulgent getaway. Surrounded by the Rocky Mountains, hiking is one of Boulder’s top draws. However, there’s also the famous hot-tubbing scene and a growing number of meditation centers and award-winning spas. No matter the focus of your visit, everyone can enjoy the craft breweries and progressive culinary creations. Don’t miss: If you only do one hike while you’re in Boulder, make it Flatirons, the city’s most iconic trek."