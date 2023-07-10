Tennessee has plenty of hidden gem destinations and attractions waiting to welcome visitors to a spot away from crowded, tourist-heavy areas, but one spot was recognized as being the best in the state.

Reader's Digest searched around the U.S. to find the best hidden gems and under-the-radar destinations that are begging to be explored, compiling a list of the must-visit spot in each state. According to the site: "These hidden gems around the country show a little part of each state's history and are sure to make a memorable experience."

So what is Tennessee's best hidden gem?

Hidden Smoky Mountain Entrance

A literal hidden gem, this spot in Wears Valley allows visitors the chance to start their mountainous exploration away from the crowds of the park's official entrance. Here's what the site had to say:

"The Great Smoky Mountains National Park occupies more than 800 square miles of land — and there is a secret entrance in Wears Valley, Tennessee. This entrance is typically less crowded than others, which is why locals take this route. The park is open 24 hours a day 365 days a year. There are, however, some visitor facilities that close in the winter."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best hidden gems around the country.