2 Tennessee Cities Named Among The Top 100 Places To Live In The US In 2023

Two cities in Tennessee are among the best cities in the country to live in 2023, based on a new report comparing factors like economy, housing, safety, education and amenities.

Livability released its 2023 picks for the 100 best places to live in the U.S. However, major cities and smaller towns were not included on the list as the site only considered cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000 because of large metropolitan cities like New York City and Los Angeles, both popular destinations with millions of residents, seeing "a significant exodus" of people moving away. Here's how the site determined its list:

"We partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) to select our Top 100 Best Places To Live in the U.S. in 2023. Together we curated our cities based on nearly 100 data points and an algorithm taking into account measures of a city's economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health."

Two Tennessee cities were chosen as some of the best places to live in the country: Franklin and Knoxville. Here's what the site had to say:

"Franklin is the epitome of small-town, Southern charm. Minutes away from the hustle and bustle of Nashville, Franklin is a historic town with rich history and an innovative spirit where families and entrepreneurs alike can thrive."

"Strangers ain't come down from Rocky Top, and it's easy to see why. Knoxville's affordability, proximity to the Great Smoky Mountains, calendar full of festivals and friendly community make it a dynamic, welcoming city."

Check out Livability's full list to see more of the best cities to live in America.