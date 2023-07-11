More Than 700 Rare Civil War-Era Coins Found Buried In Cornfield

A Kentucky man recently discovered more than 700 rare Civil War-era coins buried in a cornfield.

The discovery, dubbed by GovMint as 'the Great Kentucky Hoard,' includes hundreds of U.S. gold pieces, as well as several silver coins, dated between 1840 and 1863.

"This is the most insane thing ever: Those are all $1 gold coins, $20 gold coins, $10 gold coins," said the man, whose identity has not been revealed, in a video showing his findings, which were covered in dirt at the time.

The Numismatic Guaranty Co., which certified the coins' authenticity and GovMint, confirmed that the 19th century coin hoard was made up of 95% gold dollars, 20 $10 Liberty coins, eight $20 Liberty coins and 18 1863-P $20 1-ounce gold Liberty coins, which are the rarest among the collection and estimated to sell for more than $100,000 at auction.