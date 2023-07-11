Tucker Carlson's Next Move Revealed

Former FOX News Tonight host Tucker Carlson is scheduled to host a Republican presidential primary forum this week, the conservative news outlet Blaze Media announced in a tweet shared on Monday (July 10).

"Blaze Media is teaming up with THE FAMiLY LEADER to bring you the first presidential forum of the 2024 Republican Primary season, hosted by Tucker Carlson. We’ll be live streaming this event all day Friday, July 14th on BlazeTV and the BlazeTV YouTube channel," the tweet stated.

The forum will feature five Republican presidential candidates including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence. Former President Donald Trump, who has teased foregoing debates due to his reported double-digit lead for the nomination in several polls, will not participate in the event.