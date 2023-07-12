3 Arizona Cities Named Among The Top 100 Places To Live In The US In 2023

Three cities in Arizona are among the best cities in the country to live in 2023, based on a new report comparing factors like economy, housing, safety, education and amenities.

Livability released its 2023 picks for the 100 best places to live in the U.S. However, major cities and smaller towns were not included on the list as the site only considered cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000 because of large metropolitan cities like New York City and Los Angeles, both popular destinations with millions of residents, seeing "a significant exodus" of people moving away. Here's how the site determined its list:

"We partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) to select our Top 100 Best Places To Live in the U.S. in 2023. Together we curated our cities based on nearly 100 data points and an algorithm taking into account measures of a city's economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health."

Three Arizona cities were chosen as some of the best places to live in the country: Tempe, Gilbert and Chandler. Here's what the site had to say:

"Tempe's year-round sunshine and location in the heart of the Sonoran Desert give this Arizona city a sunny disposition. Top-notch universities, a robust job market and a lively downtown district create an oasis of opportunity, culture and outdoor adventure."

"Gilbert's location in the sun-soaked Sonoran Desert, well-planned neighborhoods and top-ranked schools contribute to the city's reputation as a suburban oasis. Residents can enjoy a long list of outdoor activities, a thriving economy and a welcoming, inclusive community."

"Set against the backdrop of the Sonoran Desert, Chandler beckons with its blend of modernity and tranquility. The city has a robust economy, excellent schools, tons of outdoor activities and a downtown full of delicious restaurants, creating a tight-knit community."

Check out Livability's full list to see more of the best cities to live in America.