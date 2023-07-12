Burger King Thailand Releases Enormous And Strange 'Cheeseburger'
By Jason Hall
July 12, 2023
Burger King Thailand has introduced an enormous and literally named new cheeseburger.
The global fast food chain announced a new entree called "The Real Cheeseburger," which will feature 20 slices of American cheese inside a sesame seed bun, according to a post shared by Burger King Thailand's official Facebook account on Sunday (July 9).
"Not for fun, this is for real! Real cheeseburger from Burger King," the translated version of the post stated. "Carrying up to 20 slices of American cheese!!! Price is 109 only. - (from normal 380. -) The cheeseburgers scream! Those who press Like admin will be grumpy if they don't order. Exclusive. First day only buy at the branch. Delivery people tomorrow all over the country!"
ไม่ขายขำ นี่ขายจริง! เรียลชีสเบอร์เกอร์ จากเบอร์เกอร์คิง! 🍔 ใส่อเมริกันชีส ถึง 20 แผ่น!!! 🧀 ราคาเพียง 109.- (จากปกติ...Posted by Burger King Thailand on Saturday, July 8, 2023
Additionally, customers can add order "more cheese" to their burger if they "are not satisfied."
A shift manager at a Bangkok Burger King was reportedly overheard saying the sandwich was so popular that the restaurant had to stop taking delivery orders in order to meet the demand of walk-in diners on Tuesday (July 12), CNN reports. One customer said he loved the new cheeseburger but claimed it "was a bit too much" after trying it.
“I could only finish half of it,” said Im Jeepetch, a 25-year-old IT engineer, via CNN. “This is an insane amount of cheese added into one burger. Food is good when things are at the right combination.”
Thai travel expert Richard Barrow acknowledged that putting "cheese on literally everything" was a popular trend in Thailand, but said he "struggled" to eat it.
A trend in #Thailand is to put cheese on literally everything. Now Burger King has joined in with the Real Cheese Burger. Though I think they forgot the meat.— Richard Barrow (@RichardBarrow) July 10, 2023
I love cheese but I struggled eating even half of this “burger”. Maybe I should grill the other half? What do you think? pic.twitter.com/dg7wDCSCCw
"A trend in #Thailand is to put cheese on literally everything. Now Burger King has joined in with the Real Cheese Burger," Barrow tweeted. "Though I think they forgot the meat. I love cheese but I struggled eating even half of this “burger”. Maybe I should grill the other half? What do you think?"
Burger King hasn't publicly addressed whether the new cheeseburger would be included on menus in the United States.