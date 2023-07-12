Burger King Thailand Releases Enormous And Strange 'Cheeseburger'

Additionally, customers can add order "more cheese" to their burger if they "are not satisfied."

A shift manager at a Bangkok Burger King was reportedly overheard saying the sandwich was so popular that the restaurant had to stop taking delivery orders in order to meet the demand of walk-in diners on Tuesday (July 12), CNN reports. One customer said he loved the new cheeseburger but claimed it "was a bit too much" after trying it.

“I could only finish half of it,” said Im Jeepetch, a 25-year-old IT engineer, via CNN. “This is an insane amount of cheese added into one burger. Food is good when things are at the right combination.”

Thai travel expert Richard Barrow acknowledged that putting "cheese on literally everything" was a popular trend in Thailand, but said he "struggled" to eat it.