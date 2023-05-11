Burger King Announces Controversial Twist On Iconic Whopper

Burger King announced it will soon offer a controversial twist on its iconic Whopper.

The global fast food chain will offer a new 'Spider-Verse' Whopper featuring a red bun with black sesame seeds and Swiss cheese, as well as the burger's traditional toppings, beginning on May 15 as part of its collaborative promotion for the release of Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, according to a Business Wire news release. Burger King will also offer a 'Spider-Verse' Sundae featuring soft serve ice cream paired with black and red popping candies this summer as part of its collaborative promotion.

“Like the infinite number of universes that can be explored in the next installment of the award-winning Spider-Man franchise, Burger King fans can discover new and exciting ways to customize the “Spider-Verse” menu items,” said Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America, via Business Wire. “This co-promotion allows us to bring the best of both worlds together, creating countless possibilities for Guests to have it their way and rule their Spider-Verse.”

Burger King had previously experimented with different colored buns, including a Halloween Whopper on a black bun in 2015, which received criticism on social media.

Burger King also plans to have interactive 'Spider-Verse' designs featured in its nationwide restaurants, including an in-dining room and drive thru transformation.

“Burger King is an iconic and global brand, making them the perfect partner for our Spider-Verse film. Their passion for great creative has led them to come up with fun and imaginative activations that will allow fans to be able to swing into select local Burger King restaurants and immerse themselves in the ‘Spider-Verse,’” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Global Partnerships & Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The 'Spider-Verse' Whopper will be featured on Burger King's menu for a limited time through June 21.