Georgia is home to some pretty exciting cities and laidback towns that are a great spot to have fun and enjoy life, but one city in the Peach State was named the "coolest" of them all.

The Discoverer Blog searched around the U.S. to find the coolest cities to visit, compiling a list of the need-to-see spot for every state because "each state is more like its own country, flaunting an individual culture, history, and lifestyle."

According to the list, the coolest city to visit in Georgia is Athens. Rather than the hustle and bustle of Atlanta or the coastal haven of Savannah, this city sits away from the crowds but is filled with plenty of things to do, from taking in live music to exploring nature. The Discoverer also notes that the University of Georgia campus has some "don't miss" free activities like the Georgia Museum of Art and the State Botanical Garden.

So what makes this city so special? Here's what the site had to say:

"The Georgia Theater put this medium-sized city on the map. With an open-air rooftop bar, art gallery, and massive live music venue space, this theater is worth the visit. Otherwise, enjoy being out in nature by kayaking the Middle Oconee River or hiking around the Sandy Creek Nature Center. Athens also pleasantly surprises with a downtown full of culinary delights and creatively crafted cocktails."

Check out the full list at thediscoverer.com to read up on more of the coolest cities to visit around the country.