Do you enjoy eating at restaurants that have been popular for years, or being the person to discover a place that might not be popular yet, and making it the place to be? Most popular restaurants probably started as unknown eateries until someone discovered how amazing the food was. While it can be fun to find a place that few people have been to and make it popular, famous restaurants are a safe bet. The most famous restaurant in Illinois is known for providing a unique atmosphere, tasty food, great service, and an overall incredible dining experience that keeps customers coming back for more.

According to LoveFood, the most famous restaurant in all of Illinois is Alinea located in Chicago

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most famous restaurant in the entire state:

"Led by groundbreaking chef Grant Achatz, Alinea has been one of the most influential restaurants in the world for more than a decade, picking up countless awards and a coveted three Michelin stars. Alinea is all about immersive dining, focusing on smells, colors, and textures, as well as incredible tastes. Famous for bending the rules of fine dining, one of the restaurant's signature dishes is its tabletop dessert (pictured), prepared by chefs directly onto the table in front of you."

