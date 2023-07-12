This Restaurant Has Colorado's Best Fried Chicken

It's no secret that fried chicken is one of the most popular eats in America. While there are thousands of restaurants, both independent and chained, selling their own versions of this crispy, flavorful bird, some places simply do it better than others. That's why Yelp found the best fried chicken in every state. Here's how they did it:

"We identified businesses in the restaurants category, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'fried chicken,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 24, 2023."

According to the website, Kickin Chicken serves Colorado's best fried chicken! Several Yelpers said it's the tastiest chicken they've had in the Denver area while praising the friendly staff. One Yelper gushed about what makes this chicken so good:

"Wow! Fried chicken is 100% my favorite food and this place does not disappoint. The chicken tenders are flavorful, well seasoned, And so so crispy! The Kickin sauce and the spicy honey mustard were perfect dipping sauces!"