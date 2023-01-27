This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint

Fried chicken is one of the ultimate comfort foods. This Southern staple can be enjoyed by itself or as a dish during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The delicious bird has also spawned nationwide restaurant chains and created the reputation of many independent spots. Sometimes, the most finger-licking fried chicken comes from a dining corner or a no-frills establishment.

That's why Cheapism rounded up every state's best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken place, including walk-up windows, drive-thrus, truck stops, and much more. The website states, "We examined customer reviews and expert recommendations to find fried chicken joints in every state that offer fantastic chicken in an unpretentious atmosphere."

According to writers, Juniper Valley Ranch was the top pick for Colorado!