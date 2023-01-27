This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
By Zuri Anderson
January 27, 2023
Fried chicken is one of the ultimate comfort foods. This Southern staple can be enjoyed by itself or as a dish during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The delicious bird has also spawned nationwide restaurant chains and created the reputation of many independent spots. Sometimes, the most finger-licking fried chicken comes from a dining corner or a no-frills establishment.
That's why Cheapism rounded up every state's best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken place, including walk-up windows, drive-thrus, truck stops, and much more. The website states, "We examined customer reviews and expert recommendations to find fried chicken joints in every state that offer fantastic chicken in an unpretentious atmosphere."
According to writers, Juniper Valley Ranch was the top pick for Colorado!
Here's why it was chosen:
"Located in a Southwestern-style farmhouse building on a ranch, Juniper Valley Ranch is a family business that started in 1951. Chicken is fried in big cast-iron skillets and served family style with homemade biscuits and apple butter, okra casserole, slaw, and potatoes and gravy. On Thursdays and Sundays, you can get the chicken with a Nashville-style hot glaze."
You can find this restaurant at 16350 Highway 115 in Colorado Springs. They're available for dine-in and takeout.
