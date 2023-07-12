This Restaurant Has Florida's Best Fried Chicken

It's no secret that fried chicken is one of the most popular eats in America. While there are thousands of restaurants, both independent and chained, selling their own versions of this crispy, flavorful bird, some places simply do it better than others. That's why Yelp found the best fried chicken in every state. Here's how they did it:

"We identified businesses in the restaurants category, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'fried chicken,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 24, 2023."

According to the website, Steph's Southern Soul Restaurant serves Florida's best fried chicken! Several Yelpers said it's the tastiest chicken they've had in Tampa Bay and Pasco County. One Yelper even went into detail about how delicious the chicken was:

"I picked up that gorgeous chicken leg and took a bite and almost cried with happiness. I wouldn't say it had a batter, more like a super thin crispy coating, so juicy inside, not greasy at all, cooked perfectly all the way to the bone. Every piece was exactly like that. Best. Chicken. Ever. If I've had better chicken, I no longer remember it, sorry. I ate all three pieces slowly, savoring every bite."

You can find this restaurant at 14519 5th St. in Dade City.

Check out the full list on Yelp's website.