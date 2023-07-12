This State Park Was Named Florida's 'Most Scenic' Nature Getaway

By Zuri Anderson

July 12, 2023

Coral Reef Pennekamp State Park Florida
Photo: Getty Images

When taking a trip or going on vacation, sometimes you need a break from bustling cities, packed events, and busy theme parks. That's when nature comes calling. With many national parks and various other outdoor areas beckoning you, the possibilities are endless. It also helps that you can do a variety of activities, depending on where you are, like biking, hiking, swimming, wildlife viewing, and more.

If you're craving some fresh air and nature, Reader's Digest found every state's "most scenic" nature getaway. An amazing state park named Florida's top pick: John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park! Here's why the destination was chosen:

"Grab your scuba diving gear or board one of the glass-bottomed boats for an aquatic adventure at the nation’s first underwater park in the Florida Keys. Gaze at schools of vibrant fish darting through the coral reef below and gasp when you see a shark lazily float by. Afterward, picnic on the pristine beach under the shady mangrove trees."

You can find this stellar state park at Mile Marker 102.5 Overseas Highway in Key Largo. They're open all year from 8 a.m. to sunset daily.

Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on rd.com.

