The Most Underrated Small Town To Visit In Florida

Small towns are quickly becoming vacation alternatives to huge metro cities like New York, Seattle, and Miami. Fewer crowds, relaxing vibes, and unique experiences you won't find in the big city are a big draw to some of these under-the-radar destinations. Though, there are some locations that deserve their flowers.

That's why LoveExploring revealed the most underrated small town in every state. The website states, "In every state, there are overlooked places, from chilled-out spots with an Old West spirit to chic villages packed with galleries and boutiques. Here, we've chosen our favourite underrated towns that you should put on your must-visit list."

According to writers, Florida's most underrated town is Seaside! Here's why it was chosen:

"Slow down and smell the salt air in Seaside, a charming small town on the Florida Panhandle that leans into the Gulf Coast. A series of striking beachside pavilions characterise the town, which is also loved for its snow-white, cabana-dotted strands, its colourful houses and its cool record and bookstores. If you happen to recognise it, it might be because it served as the backdrop for 1998 Jim Carey movie The Truman Show."

For the continued list of every state's most underrated town, visit loveexploring.com.