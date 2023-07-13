4 Washington Cities Named Among 2023's Top 100 Places To Live In The US

Americans are constantly looking for a new place to live, whether it's for job opportunities, to save money, or get better peace of mind. To help ease the search, Livability released its 2023 list of the "Best Places To Live In The U.S."

To qualify for the rankings, cities had to have a population between 75,000 and 500,000 and a median home value of $500,000 or less. Researchers explained their methodology further:

"We partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) to select our Top 100 Best Places To Live in the U.S. in 2023. Together we curated our cities based on nearly 100 data points and an algorithm taking into account measures of a city’s economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health."

Three Washington destinations made it on the list, and the highest-ranking one is Vancouver! According to Livability, 197,159 people call this town home. The median home value is $420,948.



The other Washington cities featured on the list include Tacoma and Spokane.

Here are Livability's Top 10 best places to live in America:

Johns Creek, Georgia Flower Mound, Texas Carmel, Indiana Broomfield, Colorado Sugar Land, Texas Cary, North Carolina Overland Park, Kansas Fishers, Indiana Naperville, Illinois Troy, Michigan



Check out the full report on Livability's website.